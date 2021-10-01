Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $97.31 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

