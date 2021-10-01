Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of JPM opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.09 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $489.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

