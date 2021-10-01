Sean Bohen Sells 1,085 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $32,625.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Bohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

