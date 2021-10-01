Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 57.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after buying an additional 261,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 47,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

