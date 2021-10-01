SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

AXP stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.04. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

