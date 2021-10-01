SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Intellicheck worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $662,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of IDN opened at $8.19 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.