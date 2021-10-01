SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

