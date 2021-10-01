SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

