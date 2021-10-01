ScPrime (SCP) Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00101657 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,828,115 coins and its circulating supply is 38,144,504 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

