Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.27 ($85.02).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of G24 opened at €59.96 ($70.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.39. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €77.25 ($90.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.