Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 515 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $403.65 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $297.95 and a twelve month high of $432.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.87.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

