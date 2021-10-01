Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 47,447 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47,447 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invesco by 1,902.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 184,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

