Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 20,765 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 130.4% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 321,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

