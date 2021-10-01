Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,583 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.21% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

SAND opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

