Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,523 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $197.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.08 and a 12-month high of $208.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

