Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 816.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.