Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 13,296 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 112.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

