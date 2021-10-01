Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,398 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.22 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.