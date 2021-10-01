Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,435 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

