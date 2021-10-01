Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

