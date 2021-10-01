Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 4,285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SCRYY opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

