Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.64. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

