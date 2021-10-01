Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by KEMPER Corp

KEMPER Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,172 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of KEMPER Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after acquiring an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after acquiring an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73,755 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.01. 29,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

