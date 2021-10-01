Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Cut by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $104.36. 27,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,577. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

