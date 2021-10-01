Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41.

