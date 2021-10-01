Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.830 EPS.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $43.81 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

