Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

SBGSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

