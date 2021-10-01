Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schaeffler (SCFLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.