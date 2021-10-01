SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.43 Million

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post sales of $577.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $580.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.57. 426,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,481. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.11 and a 200-day moving average of $318.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

