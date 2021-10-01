SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.43 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Brokerages expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post sales of $577.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $580.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.57. 426,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,481. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.11 and a 200-day moving average of $318.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.74 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.