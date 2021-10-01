Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

