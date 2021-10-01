Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

