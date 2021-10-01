Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 257,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 174,479 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,335,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,521,000.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.06. 12,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,390. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

