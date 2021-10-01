Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 1,603 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

ABNB traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $3,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

