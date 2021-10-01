Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $184,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 107,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,785. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

