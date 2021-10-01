Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 998 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

