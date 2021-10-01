Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 481,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.44. 6,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.27 and its 200-day moving average is $378.82. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.44 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

