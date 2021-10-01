Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.67. 5,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

