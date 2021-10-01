Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.