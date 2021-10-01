Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.
Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
