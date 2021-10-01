Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $358.10

Saga plc (LON:SAGA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.10 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.81). Saga shares last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.74), with a volume of 425,551 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £492.04 million and a P/E ratio of -32.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 372.16.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

