SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $319,569.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00006194 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $319,569.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00105070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00139078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,892.76 or 0.99959242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.75 or 0.06902073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00763749 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,341,069 coins and its circulating supply is 866,904 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.