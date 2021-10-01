RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 176.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 796,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after acquiring an additional 535,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

