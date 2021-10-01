RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.65. 635,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,340. RPM International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

