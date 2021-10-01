Royale Finance Price Hits $0.0696 on Top Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $697,730.40 and $296,464.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00065995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00138139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,370.02 or 0.99898266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.26 or 0.06899267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.95 or 0.00766927 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

