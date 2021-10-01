Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on shares of Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

