Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.43.

LUN opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.19 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.14. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

