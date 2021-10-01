Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after buying an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,999,000 after buying an additional 454,293 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

