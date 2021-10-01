Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,495,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $627.80. 17,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 735.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

