Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $10.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,367,196,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,718 shares of company stock valued at $406,270,610 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $34.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,700.00. 30,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,233. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,436.00 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,804.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,523.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

