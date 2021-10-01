Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 3.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock worth $1,526,316 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

