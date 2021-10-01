Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.54. 66,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

